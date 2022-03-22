They might have a point
The Newest Bitcoin Diet Trend Is Hating ‘Seed Oils’
To an outsider, the lifestyle choice is out-there enough to seem completely made up—specific to the point of absurdity, so much so that it could never garner a mainstream following. That may still be the case, but it has found a home among Bitcoin fanatics, many of whom have previously subscribed to alternative diets that shun supposedly inferior modern food trends, such as carnivory.
- Its popularity among Bitcoin enthusiasts is mostly based in the same ethos that drives them toward the blockchain in the first place: a skepticism of major modern institutions, financial and otherwise, matched by an eagerness to skirt norms.
- People who denounce seed oils try to correlate its consumption to inflammation, and inflammation to larger trends in public health.
- The alleged culprit is the American Heart Association (AHA)—an organization that’s no stranger to corporate influence.
