They might have a point

via vice.com

The Newest Bitcoin Diet Trend Is Hating ‘Seed Oils’
That canola and other seed oils have ruined our diet is an idea at the nexus of Bitcoin, alternative nutrition, and skepticism of modern institutions.

The Lede

To an outsider, the lifestyle choice is out-there enough to seem completely made up—specific to the point of absurdity, so much so that it could never garner a mainstream following. That may still be the case, but it has found a home among Bitcoin fanatics, many of whom have previously subscribed to alternative diets that shun supposedly inferior modern food trends, such as carnivory.

Key Details

  • Its popularity among Bitcoin enthusiasts is mostly based in the same ethos that drives them toward the blockchain in the first place: a skepticism of major modern institutions, financial and otherwise, matched by an eagerness to skirt norms.
  • People who denounce seed oils try to correlate its consumption to inflammation, and inflammation to larger trends in public health.
  • The alleged culprit is the American Heart Association (AHA)—an organization that’s no stranger to corporate influence.

