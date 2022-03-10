HubSpot Security Breach Leaks Bitcoin Users’ Data
Submitted by Joshua Schnell via bitcoinmagazine.com
The Lede
HubSpot last week suffered a security breach targeted at cryptocurrency firms that leaked the personal information of thousands of Bitcoin users after a bad actor obtained access to an employee account and exported data from up to 30 HubSpot portals.
Key Details
- Personally identifiable information obtained for thousands of users of many of the world’s largest Bitcoin companies.
- Hackers often leverage or buy stolen information to attempt to swift bitcoin funds in a slew of different techniques that range from simple phishing attacks to more complex scams.
- Only 8 of the 30 companies affected have thus far notified their users
