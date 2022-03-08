Trending
Don't Call It A Comeback: The Unlikely Rise Of Home Bitcoin Mining
Heating swimming pools with bitcoin is a nifty trick, but it still doesn’t answer this fundamental question: How are tiny players now able to compete with the big boys?

The Lede

“Don’t fall victim to the narrative pushers that would have you believe mining is ‘too hard,’ ’too expensive,’ or ’better left to the big players,’” Diverter writes. “Sounds an awful lot like the same thing bankers and governments tell the masses about fiat money and economics now, doesn't it?”

Key Details

  • Even with the surge in popularity, home bitcoin mining only accounts for a small slice of the industry’s overall pie.
  • Home miners are harnessing the power of heat for their HVAC and swimming pools
  • Mining is seen by many as a way to acquire KYC-free Bitcoin, not necessarily because it is profitable

