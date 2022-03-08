Buck the consensus
Don't Call It A Comeback: The Unlikely Rise Of Home Bitcoin Mining
Submitted by zane popcorn 🍿 via coindesk.com
The Lede
“Don’t fall victim to the narrative pushers that would have you believe mining is ‘too hard,’ ’too expensive,’ or ’better left to the big players,’” Diverter writes. “Sounds an awful lot like the same thing bankers and governments tell the masses about fiat money and economics now, doesn't it?”
Key Details
- Even with the surge in popularity, home bitcoin mining only accounts for a small slice of the industry’s overall pie.
- Home miners are harnessing the power of heat for their HVAC and swimming pools
- Mining is seen by many as a way to acquire KYC-free Bitcoin, not necessarily because it is profitable
