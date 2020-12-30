Comments

Other articles and videos you might like

75
+ digg
Must-read

Submitted by zane pocock 🍿
Bitcoin Core developer Anthony Towns looks at some predictions and priorities for the year ahead in Bitcoin.
18
+ digg
The nodes keep getting better

Submitted by zane pocock 🍿
The Umbrel App Store is live with 7 amazing open-source applications available at launch, and many more coming soon. Starting this moment, you can become your own payment processor with BTCPay Server, setup multi-signature custody of your funds with Specter Desktop, run your own blockchain explorer with BTC RPC Explorer, chat over the Lightning Network with Sphinx Relay, loop in and out of Lightning with Lightning Terminal, and manage your funds on the Lightning Network with RTL and ThunderHub.
3
+ digg
State monopoly on mining

Submitted by zane pocock 🍿
Authorities closed 1,620 illegal cryptocurrency mining farms that were using 250 megawatts of electricity since July 2019, when mining was legalized, spokesman of the Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company (Tavanir) said.