'WELCOME TO CRYPTO'

Submitted by Molly Bradley via bloomberg.com

Bitcoin dropped almost 22% to $35,000, erasing the gains it had made since February, when Tesla announced it would accept Bitcoin as payment for its cars. Ethereum and Dogecoin have crashed, too.

The Lede

With this dramatic dip, Bitcoin is down 50% from its April peak of nearly $65,000. There are a few reasons for it, and one is as predictable as ever: Elon Musk's tweets. Tesla's February announcement was a big step toward the world embracing Bitcoin as legitimate currency. But in the last week, Musk has made erratic statements that have panicked traders into selling off.

Key Details

  • Last week, Musk said that Tesla would suspend car purchases using Bitcoin because of the crypto's "insane" energy consumption.
  • Over the weekend, he suggested Tesla had sold its Bitcoin, but then said that it hadn't.
  • Another factor is an announcement from the People's Bank of China that Bitcoin can't be used as payment.

