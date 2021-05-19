'WELCOME TO CRYPTO'
Bitcoin Has Plunged To $35,000, Wiping $500 Billion From Its Peak Market Value. Why?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via bloomberg.com
The LedeWith this dramatic dip, Bitcoin is down 50% from its April peak of nearly $65,000. There are a few reasons for it, and one is as predictable as ever: Elon Musk's tweets. Tesla's February announcement was a big step toward the world embracing Bitcoin as legitimate currency. But in the last week, Musk has made erratic statements that have panicked traders into selling off.
Key Details
- Last week, Musk said that Tesla would suspend car purchases using Bitcoin because of the crypto's "insane" energy consumption.
- Over the weekend, he suggested Tesla had sold its Bitcoin, but then said that it hadn't.
- Another factor is an announcement from the People's Bank of China that Bitcoin can't be used as payment.
