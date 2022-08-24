it's iphone season
What We Know About Apple's iPhone 14 Event
The Lede
The event will be livestreamed, but there will also be a small in-person event at the company's Apple Park campus. We can expect a slew of new iPhone features with the iPhone 14, but especially in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, including an always-on display, a rear camera with a larger sensor, a notch-free screen and an upgraded A16 processing chip.
Key Details
- The standard iPhone 14 isn't expected to see quite as many changes as the Pro and Pro Max, but it may come in a larger 6.7-inch display model, and its front-facing camera may be improved with autofocus.
- We can expect three new Apple Watch models: the Series 8, a revamped SE and a new "Pro" model for athletes. The S8 chip may include a fever-detecting sensor.
- We might get a new version of the AirPods Pro, which some reporters think will look like the Beats Fit Pro or come with fitness-tracking features.