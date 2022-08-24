Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

it's iphone season

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 110 reads ·
What We Know About Apple's iPhone 14 Event
The launch of the iPhone 14 is set for September 7 at 1 PM EST. Here's what to expect, from new Apple Watch models to new AirPods and more.

The Lede

The event will be livestreamed, but there will also be a small in-person event at the company's Apple Park campus. We can expect a slew of new iPhone features with the iPhone 14, but especially in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, including an always-on display, a rear camera with a larger sensor, a notch-free screen and an upgraded A16 processing chip.

Key Details

  • The standard iPhone 14 isn't expected to see quite as many changes as the Pro and Pro Max, but it may come in a larger 6.7-inch display model, and its front-facing camera may be improved with autofocus.
  • We can expect three new Apple Watch models: the Series 8, a revamped SE and a new "Pro" model for athletes. The S8 chip may include a fever-detecting sensor.
  • We might get a new version of the AirPods Pro, which some reporters think will look like the Beats Fit Pro or come with fitness-tracking features.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.