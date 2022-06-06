WWDC22
What To Expect From Apple's Developer Keynote Today
1.1k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via macrumors.com
The Lede
Apple's WWDC22 is an exclusively digital event, so it's free to stream wherever you are at 10 AM Pacific time, 1 PM Eastern. Macrumors anticipates some glimpses at OS updates for iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and more — specifically, people think iOS 16 will be announced and previewed today.
Key Details
- Rumored new features of iOS 16 include "widget-like capabilities" for lock screens, improvements to notifications, audio updates for the Messages app and better sleep tracking and medication management capabilities for the Health app.
- Some other possible features may be an always-on display for the iPhone 14 Pro and car crash detection and a satellite-based emergency feature for the iPhone 14.
- Apple may make the iPad work more like a Mac, with an improved multitasking interface and resizable windows.
