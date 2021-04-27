POWER TO THE PEOPLE
Here's What 'Ask App Not To Track' Actually Means For Apple Users
Submitted by Adwait via 9to5mac.com
The LedeAfter updating to iOS 14.5, users will see a new prompt that lets them choose whether apps such as Facebook can track their activity across other companies' apps and websites — and whether apps can share users' data with third parties. Apps frequently collect personalized user data and sell it to ad networks. However, Apple has said that while it can't stop apps from using backdoor methods to do the same, those found violating the rules will be kicked off the App Store.
Key Details
- If users select "Ask App Not to Track," apps should not access users' unique "Identifier For Advertisers" data.
- Apple can't police all aspects of data collection, hence why the option is to "ask" rather than "do not allow."
- If you change your mind, you can always change the permission for each app through the settings menu.