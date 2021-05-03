Picks Video Long Reads Tech
The iPhone 13, expected to come out this year, could boast a bigger battery, a higher refresh rate OLED screen, improved cameras, TouchID and more.

The Lede

Although the iPhone 12 series is just six months old, the rumor mill for the next iPhone — which could be called the 13, 12S or just iPhone — is in overdrive. From battery upgrades to the return of Touch ID, here are the rumored changes we're excited to see.

Key Details

  • The iPhone 13 could get a bigger battery, further improving on the iPhone 12's battery performance. New Pro models could also get a 120Hz high-refresh OLED screen, an upgrade from the 12's current 60Hz refresh rate.
  • iPhone 13 could come without any ports, replacing plug-in charing cables with wireless MagSafe technology.
  • It might also mark the return of Touch ID with an under-the-display fingerprint reader.