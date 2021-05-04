WHAT IS AN iPHONE?
The Epic Vs. Apple App Store Case Hinges On A Single Definition
Submitted by James Crugnale via inc.com
The LedeEpic wants to be allowed to use an in-app payment system on Fortnite, something Apple won't allow. Epic says Apple is acting as a monopoly; Apple says Epic is free to offer its game on other platforms.
Key Details
- Apple argues that it is not a monopoly, and people can download Fortnite on other devices and gaming systems.
- Epic hopes to win the case by arguing that an iPhone is a computing device on which it should be able to offer its app with its own terms and payment system therein.
- Apple wants the iPhone and App Store to be considered a complete product whose terms of service developers have to accept.