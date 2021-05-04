Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
671 members

Apple on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

WHAT IS AN iPHONE?

Submitted by James Crugnale via inc.com

Epic Games sued Apple after the tech giant removed Fortnite from the App Store. The case hinges on whether an iPhone can be considered a computing device or a complete product.

The Lede

Epic wants to be allowed to use an in-app payment system on Fortnite, something Apple won't allow. Epic says Apple is acting as a monopoly; Apple says Epic is free to offer its game on other platforms.

Key Details

  • Apple argues that it is not a monopoly, and people can download Fortnite on other devices and gaming systems.
  • Epic hopes to win the case by arguing that an iPhone is a computing device on which it should be able to offer its app with its own terms and payment system therein.
  • Apple wants the iPhone and App Store to be considered a complete product whose terms of service developers have to accept.