APP STORE ROYALE

Submitted by Adwait via theverge.com

Epic Games filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple after the iPhone maker kicked "Fortnite" off the App Store last year.

The Lede

Fortnite tried to skirt the App Store's 30% cut and was kicked off for installing its own payment system. Epic say this isn't fair and that Fortnite should be allowed to run its own payment system. Its legal success hinges on three issues: proving Apple has a monopoly over app distribution on iOS devices; proving Apple devices are different from video game consoles; and making the case that Apple has too much control over its hardware.

Key Details

  • Epic says Apple is throttling Epic's business and is attempting to challenge Apple's control of both software and hardware.
  • The bigger question here is whether the judicial system is willing to dive in and dictate how tech companies like Apple can control their own marketplaces.
  • Apple and Epic Games have laid out their claims in documents totaling 600+ pages.