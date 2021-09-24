For You Latest
Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

10 YEARS WITHOUT STEVE JOBS

Submitted by James Crugnale via wsj.com

Jony Ive, former Apple Chief Design Officer, published an essay on his friendship with Steve Jobs. "He truly believed that by making something useful, empowering and beautiful, we express our love for humanity."
Jony Ive Breaks His Silence About Steve Jobs For The First Time Since His Death

The Lede

Ive shares a personal essay about what he remembers best about the Apple founder, saying that he misses Steve desperately.

Key Details

  • "He was without doubt the most inquisitive human I have ever met," Ive says. "His insatiable curiosity was not limited or distracted by his knowledge or expertise, nor was it casual or passive. It was ferocious, energetic and restless. His curiosity was practiced with intention and rigor."
  • Ive observed that for Jobs, learning was more important than being right.
  • Ive said that Jobs's last words to him were that "he would miss talking together."

Additional Thoughts

Additional submission from James Crugnale: