Jony Ive Breaks His Silence About Steve Jobs For The First Time Since His Death
Ive shares a personal essay about what he remembers best about the Apple founder, saying that he misses Steve desperately.
- "He was without doubt the most inquisitive human I have ever met," Ive says. "His insatiable curiosity was not limited or distracted by his knowledge or expertise, nor was it casual or passive. It was ferocious, energetic and restless. His curiosity was practiced with intention and rigor."
- Ive observed that for Jobs, learning was more important than being right.
- Ive said that Jobs's last words to him were that "he would miss talking together."
