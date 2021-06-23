ACCESS DENIED
Some iPhones Have A Weird Bug That Disables Their Wifi. Here's How To Fix It
The Lede
A viral video showed what happens when an Apple iPhone connects to a wifi network with "%p%s%s%s%s%n" in its name — it makes it impossible to turn on wifi at all.
Key Details
- If your iPhone encounters this bug, go to Settings > General > Reset and select Reset Network Settings.
- Avoid connecting to networks that include "%p%s%s%s%s%n" (or setting that as your own network name).
- Apple may issue a patch to fix this weird glitch.