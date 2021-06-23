Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
719 members

Apple on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

Some iPhones Have A Weird Bug That Disables Their Wifi. Here's How To Fix It

ACCESS DENIED

Submitted by James Crugnale via lifehacker.com

Some iPhone users are reporting that connecting their devices to networks whose name includes the characters "%p%s%s%s%s%n" will render their wifi unusable.

The Lede

A viral video showed what happens when an Apple iPhone connects to a wifi network with "%p%s%s%s%s%n" in its name — it makes it impossible to turn on wifi at all.

Key Details

  • If your iPhone encounters this bug, go to Settings > General > Reset and select Reset Network Settings.
  • Avoid connecting to networks that include "%p%s%s%s%s%n" (or setting that as your own network name).
  • Apple may issue a patch to fix this weird glitch.