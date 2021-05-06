Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Apple's release of AirTags has many worried that the device could be used for stalking. Here's what you can do to spot any unwanted AirTags near you.

The Lede

Apple currently has a few protective measures in place against unwanted AirTags — one being that your iPhone will send you a notification if it detects an unknown AirTag moving with you over time. And if you don't have an iPhone, or have a version of iOS older than 14.5, an AirTag that's not near its associated device will emit a chirping sound after three days to alert you of its presence. None of these measures, however, are perfect, so here's what else you can do.

Key Details

  • You can use a Bluetooth scanner to scan for AirTags, though on the scanner, the AirTags won't show up as "AirTags" and will just be seen as an unknown Bluetooth device.
  • To do this, install an app like LightBlue or Bluetooth Scanner on your phone. Make sure to move your phone around to help locate the AirTag.
  • Even if you don't want to use a Bluetooth scanner, if you have an iPhone, be sure to install iOS 14.5 so you can receive safety alerts about AirTags.