TAG, YOU DON'T WANT TO BE IT
How To Find Unwanted AirTags To Protect Your Privacy
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via lifehacker.com
The LedeApple currently has a few protective measures in place against unwanted AirTags — one being that your iPhone will send you a notification if it detects an unknown AirTag moving with you over time. And if you don't have an iPhone, or have a version of iOS older than 14.5, an AirTag that's not near its associated device will emit a chirping sound after three days to alert you of its presence. None of these measures, however, are perfect, so here's what else you can do.
Key Details
- You can use a Bluetooth scanner to scan for AirTags, though on the scanner, the AirTags won't show up as "AirTags" and will just be seen as an unknown Bluetooth device.
- To do this, install an app like LightBlue or Bluetooth Scanner on your phone. Make sure to move your phone around to help locate the AirTag.
- Even if you don't want to use a Bluetooth scanner, if you have an iPhone, be sure to install iOS 14.5 so you can receive safety alerts about AirTags.