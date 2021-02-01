525 members
Apple
Apple on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How The iPhone Killed The Custom Ringtone
Other articles and videos you might like
Video: Watch as the iPhone 12 Pro Max outlasts the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in a series of drop tests
Watch Apple’s featurette preview of season two of For All Mankind
This is how Apple is solving the problem of using Face ID while wearing a mask