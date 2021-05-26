SECURITY FLAWS 'AS BAD AS IT GETS'
Here's Why You Need To Update Your iPhone Right Now
Submitted by James Crugnale via bestlifeonline.com
The LedeApple said the latest update, iOS 14.6, corrects 43 iPhone security vulnerabilities, including several considered serious by tech experts.
Key Details
- One expert believes the latest update fixes significant vulnerabilities on WebKit, the engine that powers the Safari browser.
- Sean Wright, a security lead at Immersive Labs, explained that the WebKit loopholes could cause the entire device to become compromised. "This is pretty much as bad as it gets," he told Forbes.
- iPhone users can check their settings to see if their software has been updated and, if not, manually download the newest version that corrects the vulnerabilities.