Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
684 members

Apple on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

SECURITY FLAWS 'AS BAD AS IT GETS'

Submitted by James Crugnale via bestlifeonline.com

Apple issued a warning to iPhone users to immediately update their operating system software.

The Lede

Apple said the latest update, iOS 14.6, corrects 43 iPhone security vulnerabilities, including several considered serious by tech experts.

Key Details

  • One expert believes the latest update fixes significant vulnerabilities on WebKit, the engine that powers the Safari browser.
  • Sean Wright, a security lead at Immersive Labs, explained that the WebKit loopholes could cause the entire device to become compromised. "This is pretty much as bad as it gets," he told Forbes.
  • iPhone users can check their settings to see if their software has been updated and, if not, manually download the newest version that corrects the vulnerabilities.