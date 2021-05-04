FACE THE MUSIC
Emails From Steve Jobs Show The Feud Between Apple And Facebook Has Gone On For Over 10 Years
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnbc.com
The LedeEmails show that in 2011 a strained relationship between Apple and Facebook led to a delayed release of the Facebook app for iPads. Apple opposed Facebook's including "embedded apps" in its iPad app, and the standoff ended with Facebook eventually agreeing to Apple's terms of service.
Key Details
- In the past, Apple has spoken out against Facebook's handling of user privacy, and Facebook has criticized Apple's App Store policies for the Facebook Gaming app.
- Jobs reportedly said Facebook should not be allowed to host its own apps and called the company "Fecebooks" in emails.
- Facebook isn't the only company that has had issues with Apple. Epic Games is currently accusing Apple of violating antitrust laws in an ongoing lawsuit regarding its App Store policies.