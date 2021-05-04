Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
671 members

Apple on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

FACE THE MUSIC

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnbc.com

Old email chains between Steve Jobs and other Apple executives reveal that Facebook's battle with Apple over its App Store extends as far back as 2011.

The Lede

Emails show that in 2011 a strained relationship between Apple and Facebook led to a delayed release of the Facebook app for iPads. Apple opposed Facebook's including "embedded apps" in its iPad app, and the standoff ended with Facebook eventually agreeing to Apple's terms of service.

Key Details

  • In the past, Apple has spoken out against Facebook's handling of user privacy, and Facebook has criticized Apple's App Store policies for the Facebook Gaming app.
  • Jobs reportedly said Facebook should not be allowed to host its own apps and called the company "Fecebooks" in emails.
  • Facebook isn't the only company that has had issues with Apple. Epic Games is currently accusing Apple of violating antitrust laws in an ongoing lawsuit regarding its App Store policies.