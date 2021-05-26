JOBS WELL DONE
The One Change Steve Jobs Made Upon Returning To Apple That Changed Everything
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via inc.com
The LedeToday, Steve Jobs is remembered for launching revolutionary products like the iMac and the iPod upon his return to Apple as CEO in 1997. But it was this business change he made that changed the trajectory of Apple forever: he summarized the entire business in a single profit and loss statement (P&L), eliminating separate P&Ls for each division so that departments would stop fighting over where to allocate costs and focus on the overall health of the company.
Key Details
- Jobs also got rid of the position of general manager and set up the company so that Apple was organized by functional units rather than business units.
- By doing so, Jobs ensured that product teams would be insulated from short-term financial pressure and could concentrate on what is best for the product.
- Jobs's structural changes to the company are still continued today under Tim Cook.