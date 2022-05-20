It's World Bee Day. Celebrate With Some Good Bee Content

It's World Bee Day! I'm going to be honest: when I got my first bee sting at four years old, on the playground at preschool, when a bee got kind of caught between my fingers, I wasn't too crazy about bees. But ever since then, everything I've learned about bees has made me like them more and more — or at least, if not like them, recognize how important they are to the world.

In honor of World Bee Day, here's some bee info, and then just some good bee content. Just say yes to bees. (As a part of our ecosystem, I mean. Please keep your distance from bees if you're allergic. And probably just keep a respectful distance in general. They're very busy.)

Bee facts

Every third spoonful of food depends on pollination.

[Republic of Slovenia, World Bee Day]

Bees – including honey bees, bumble bees and solitary bees – are very important because they pollinate food crops. Pollination is where insects move pollen from one plant to another, fertilising the plants so that they can produce fruit, vegetables, seeds and so on. If all the bees went extinct, it would destroy the delicate balance of the Earth’s ecosystem and affect global food supplies.

[The Conversation]

It’s not just farm-grown fruits and vegetables that rely on pollinators to thrive. Many species of wild plants depend on insect pollinators as well. Bees are responsible for the production of many seeds, nuts, berries, and fruit, which serve as a vital food source for wild animals.

[PT Home and Garden]

Some of the practical ways in which bees may help communities in developing countries are somewhat more unusual. For example, bees are helping to save elephants and protect people in Africa, by reducing human-elephant conflict. Even more surprising is the fact that it has been found that bees (along with wasps) can be trained to sniff out landmines and explosives and could assist in bomb detection in land regions still tragically affected by this threat. Bees can also be trained to detect illness in humans.

[BuzzAboutBees]

How to help bees

Support a [pesticide] ban by contacting your national legislative representative. There can be little doubt now that the world’s most widely used insecticides – neonicotinoids- are harmful to bees.68 Neonicotinoid chemicals are absorbed in the pollen of the plants that they are sprayed on. These pesticides can cause behavioral and immune system problems among bees. The European Union realized this problem and banned these harmful pesticides in 2018.

Plant a bee-friendly garden: There are easy steps that you can take: Find a nursery near you that sells native and local plants and milkweed good for pollinators in your area. Native plants are the ideal choice because they require less maintenance and tend to be heartier. It is important that no pesticides or insecticides get sprayed on the garden, and particular on the flowers, and if you are planning to use pesticides or herbicides, here there is important information about how to choose what to use and how to use it.

Provide water to pollinators by hanging a dripping bottle or placing a small container of water out in the open. Be sure to change the water 2-3 times per week during warm weather when mosquitoes are breeding. Alternatively, you can install a bird bath with some stones in it for bees to crawl, which is always a nice feature.

[EarthDay.org]

Some good bee tweets

[a Swarm of Bees requests to be your friend] um ok

[a Swarm of Bees has invited you to event "Come Outside"] what tha — Cat Damon (@CornOnTheGoblin) March 31, 2015

me: "£4,000 for a beehive?"

salesman: "sir, there are 8,000 bees in there, that's only 50p each"

me: [checking my wallet] "give me 3 bees" — k e i t h 🐤🥔 (@KeetPotato) January 25, 2016

Bee keeping is the opposite of what you should do with bees — Mike Ginn (@shutupmikeginn) January 8, 2015

MY MILKSHAKE BRINGS ALL THE BEES TO MY CAR

I SPILLED

ALL OVER MY CAR

BEES ARE

INSIDE OF MY CAR

THEY COULD KILL ME

I'M ALLERGIC TO BEES — drew janda (@drewjanda) November 7, 2015

Bees like flowers which means if you give a girl flowers and she likes them she's a bunch of bees in disguise nice try bee swarm ur dumped — Jeff Wysaski (@pleatedjeans) April 18, 2016

Some good bee videos

Conan shares Oprah's 'Favorite Things' bee segment:

'They don't allow you to have bees in here':

If you like the line 'Ya like jazz?' from 'Bee Movie':

Uh... bees:

Thanks for reading, and please: bee excellent to each other.