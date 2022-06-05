Popular
What Happens When You Combine Paragliding With Falconry? Parahawking

What Happens When You Combine Paragliding With Falconry? Parahawking
People trained falcons to fly with paragliders, and the result is a new hobby we found out about thanks to TikTok.

Apparently this has been a known thing for years, but we didn't know about it until today. So making its debut on Digg: parahawking! No animals were harmed in this video.

