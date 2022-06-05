falcon punch
What Happens When You Combine Paragliding With Falconry? Parahawking
301 reads | submitted by Jared Russo
Apparently this has been a known thing for years, but we didn't know about it until today. So making its debut on Digg: parahawking! No animals were harmed in this video.
Parahawking is an activity that combines paragliding with falconry. Birds of prey are trained to fly with paragliders, guiding them to thermals [read more: https://t.co/O1WmthDvGM] [source 📽️ TikTok's nationalsoundgrap: https://t.co/v6hjWMv05k] pic.twitter.com/Qaf1ujZ4RM— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 5, 2022
