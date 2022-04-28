Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

WAIT FOR IT

Watch This Sea Lion Attempt To Get Away With The Most Audacious Entrance Into This Luxury Resort

256 reads | submitted by James Crugnale

Watch This Sea Lion Attempt To Get Away With The Most Audacious Entrance Into This Luxury Resort
Someone captured a sea lion surreptitiously take a seat poolside after a quick dip in the pool.
@gailstoneheart Wait for [email protected] s video 💙#sealion #seal #galapagos #funny #sunbed #wildlife #swim #holiday #luxury ♬ original sound - Gail Stoneheart

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.