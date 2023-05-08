Nose Boops, Mermaid Frenchies And More Adorable TikTok Pets

TikTok is much more than just dancing teens and fodder for politicians to argue over. It's chock full of incredible videos from just about any topic, and our favorite happens to be pets.

Below, you'll find a handful of the very best recent pet TikToks we've seen in the last week. If you have a few of your own, feel free to drop 'em in the comments.

Misbehaving

Hope you didn't value those LEGO sets because your cat definitely doesn't.

We haven't fully learned how sharing works just yet.

Biting the hand that feeds you is extremely tiresome. Nap attacks are common.

Sometimes we need to be thankful that our chaos gremlins have grown up and mellowed out even a tiny bit.

Cuteness Overload

We're very thankful that they trust us enough to let us boop them.

Whenever you're fishing for frenchies, you've gotta catch and release.

Prairie dogs aren't usually pets, but we'll happily do some yoga with Poppy.

Georgie the boxer isn't entirely sure what's happening, but he definitely wants to help out.

[Images: Kenzie, Dog & Cat, Chonk and Beans]