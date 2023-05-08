CUTE BUT ALSO A LITTLE BAD
Nose Boops, Mermaid Frenchies And More Adorable TikTok Pets
TikTok is much more than just dancing teens and fodder for politicians to argue over. It's chock full of incredible videos from just about any topic, and our favorite happens to be pets.
Below, you'll find a handful of the very best recent pet TikToks we've seen in the last week. If you have a few of your own, feel free to drop 'em in the comments.
Misbehaving
@kkenzeronii #legos #cats #catfail #funnycatsoftiktok #catsoftiktok #catlover #cat #kitty #tabbycat #fypシ #fyp #catparent #pets ♬ Get Fn Wrecked - 𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙂𝘼𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙍
Hope you didn't value those LEGO sets because your cat definitely doesn't.
@tiktok__tv__video #funnydog #funnycat #pets #funnypets #animals #funny #fyp #fypシ #dog #catlover #doglover ♬ original sound - 🅓🅞🅖 & 🅒🅐🅣
We haven't fully learned how sharing works just yet.
@.ahndrayuh not her putting our beef on pause— i’m crying #catsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #funnycats #humor #cats #funnypets #calicocat #catbite #fyp ♬ original sound - sarah :)
Biting the hand that feeds you is extremely tiresome. Nap attacks are common.
@chonkandbeans Him as a kitten was much worse😂😂 #cat #catsoftiktok #meow #pets #kitten #animals #chaotic #chonkandbeans ♬ Angeleyes (Sped Up Version) - user32780792152
Sometimes we need to be thankful that our chaos gremlins have grown up and mellowed out even a tiny bit.
Cuteness Overload
@chestercopperpot_thecat To boop, or not to boop! 🤩#catsoftiktok #cat #kitty #orangecat #catlife #petsoftiktok #gingercatsoftiktok #cattok #catlifeisgood #catfacts #catbehavior ♬ original sound - Chester Copperpot
We're very thankful that they trust us enough to let us boop them.
@frenchie.f.amily #french #animals #pet #frenchies #pets #petsoftiktok #frenchiebaby #cute #cutebaby #pup #frenchbulldog #puppy #puppy #frenchies #puppies #puppytiktok #frenchiepuppies #dog #doggo #frenchiepuppy #doglove #fun #funnyvideo #dogsoftiktok #foryou #fyp ♬ nhạc nền - 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐬.𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐲
Whenever you're fishing for frenchies, you've gotta catch and release.
@poppy_the_prairie_dog Another morning, another stretch! Morning Yoga with Poppy! 🧘♀️ • • • #prairiedog #animals #pet #funny #petlover #animal #tiktokanimals #cute #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #yoga #animalyoga #stretch #morningstretch ♬ Dream Away - Ramol
Prairie dogs aren't usually pets, but we'll happily do some yoga with Poppy.
@georgietheboxr Georgie volunteers for the local fire department in his spare time #petsoftiktok #singingdog #boxerdog ♬ original sound - Georgie
Georgie the boxer isn't entirely sure what's happening, but he definitely wants to help out.
[Images: Kenzie, Dog & Cat, Chonk and Beans]