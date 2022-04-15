'OPEN IT, I DARE YOU'
These Teachers Heard A Scratching Sound In One Of Their Students' Backpacks And Their Discovery Will Warm Your Heart
828 reads | submitted by James Crugnale
@lifeisbetterlaughingg Just when I thought teaching through a pandemic couldn’t get any more hectic… this happened. #loveyourjob #teaching #kids #coworkers #laugh #scared #viral #trending #work #teacher #love #humor ♬ original sound - TikTokUser192837465
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments