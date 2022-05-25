FREE-FOR-ALL
They Say It's Spring In This New York City Dog Park
1.1k reads | submitted by Adwait
Watch Twitter user @dinfowars's clip: a Blossom Dearie soundtracked 10 seconds from a New York City dog park, where a bunch of dogs were ready to risk it all.
Live from New York City pic.twitter.com/ziN3NZrWhR— dinny (@dinfowars) May 24, 2022
Hear "They Say It's Spring" by Blossom Dearie below:
Comments