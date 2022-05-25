Popular
They Say It's Spring In This New York City Dog Park

1.1k reads | submitted by Adwait

Thank you Blossom Dearie, esteemed NYC rodent and all area dogs that were involved in the making of this video.

Watch Twitter user @dinfowars's clip: a Blossom Dearie soundtracked 10 seconds from a New York City dog park, where a bunch of dogs were ready to risk it all.



Hear "They Say It's Spring" by Blossom Dearie below:

