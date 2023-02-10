Popular
Meet The Players Of Puppy Bowl XIX

Annie Johnson
Team Ruff and Team Fluff have some seriously cute competition.
If you're looking for some alternative programming on Sunday, tune into the 2023 Puppy Bowl.

In its 19th year, the Puppy Bowl is longest running call-to-adoption TV event. This year's three-hour television matchup will showcase adoptable puppies, from animal shelters and rescues around the country, as well as pay tribute to the incredible volunteers and staff that care for them.


Team Ruff and Team Fluff are preparing to battle it out for the Lombarky Trophy. In the starting line-ups for each side, you'll meet very good boys and girls including:

Josh Allenhound (Team Fluff)

Pickle (Team Fluff)

Kokobean (Team Ruff)

Mykonos (Team Ruff)


And because football is a contact sport, you have to have a deep roster. Over 100 other puppies will be on the sidelines to sub in, including our faves:

Asiago (Team Fluff)

Bisou (Team Fluff)

Apollo (Team Ruff)

Bandit (Team Ruff)


Puppy Bowl XIX airs Sunday, February 12 at 2P ET on Animal Planet. Meet more of the very cute competition.


Photos courtesy of The Dogist

