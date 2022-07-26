Happy shark week
How To Survive (Or Avoid) A Shark Attack
The Lede
The chances of you ever being attacked by a shark are extremely low — according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, there were only 73 confirmed, unprovoked shark bites on people in 2021 worldwide. Still, rare as it is, some swimmers have been unlucky enough to find themselves in the jaws of the terrifying sea creature. In the unlikely event you encounter a shark on your next trip to the beach, here are some tips for avoiding an attack — or, if that fails, surviving one.
Key Details
- Avoid swimming in river mouths or areas with fishing — these places are popular with sharks. Attacks are also more likely early in the morning or late at night.
- If a shark approaches, maintain eye contact and don't excite it by panicking. If it's in attack mode, make yourself as big as possible — but if it's just passing, get small and curl yourself into a ball.
- Don't play dead if you're being attacked. Punch, kick and poke sensitive areas like the gills, and avoid the mouth. Slowly back away if possible.