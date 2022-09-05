Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

TALENTED

Watch A Hamster Expertly Complete A Hamster-Sized Super Mario Maze

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 581 reads
Watch A Hamster Expertly Complete A Hamster-Sized Super Mario Maze
The next level of gaming is training adorable little rodents to complete video games in real life.

Think your pet is impressive? Your dog can shake hands, or your cat can stand on its hind legs? That's absolutely nothing compared to what this humble hamster can do.


@homuraham Hamster escapes the Super Mario Maze 1.0 🍄🐹 #hamster #homuraham #hamstermaze #supermario #dwarfhamster #funnyhamster #hamsterescape #hampter #mario #hamsters🐹 #supermariobros #maze #obstaclecourse #hamsterland ♬ Super Mario Bros Main Theme - Geek Music


[Via Twitter]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.