Watch A Hamster Expertly Complete A Hamster-Sized Super Mario Maze
Think your pet is impressive? Your dog can shake hands, or your cat can stand on its hind legs? That's absolutely nothing compared to what this humble hamster can do.
@homuraham Hamster escapes the Super Mario Maze 1.0 🍄🐹 #hamster #homuraham #hamstermaze #supermario #dwarfhamster #funnyhamster #hamsterescape #hampter #mario #hamsters🐹 #supermariobros #maze #obstaclecourse #hamsterland ♬ Super Mario Bros Main Theme - Geek Music
[Via Twitter]