HIGH FIVE
Please Look At This Five-Legged Lamb Born On 2/22/22
Submitted by Molly Bradley via chroniclelive.co.uk
The Lede
Whitehouse Farm Centre in Northumberland, UK, saw the birth of a lamb with a fifth limb in late February this year. Five-legged lambs are rare — probably a one-in-a-million-lamb occurrence — yet this is Whitehouse Farm Centre's second five-legged lamb within the last 10 years. Of the fifth limb, Heather Hogarty, a part-owner of the farm, says, "We think as long as it is going to live a normal live, we will just keep it."
Key Details
- Almost a decade ago, a five-legged lamb was born at the farm and named Quinto for her extra limb. Because that limb was in the middle of her stomach, it had to be removed, but she lived a long life and had lambs of her own.
- Hogarty says that this new lamb's extra leg "comes out the shoulder and doesn't reach the ground," so it shouldn't pose a health risk.
- The baby lamb doesn't have a name yet, but Hogarty welcomes suggestions via ChronicleLive's social media or at [email protected].