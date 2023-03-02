The Best Dog Breeds For Car Travel, Ranked

Lots of dogs love going for a drive — the wind in their fur, their tongue out the window — but some breeds are better suited to car journeys than others. AutoTrader studied recommendations from 25 reputable pet websites to find out which dog breeds make the best companions for car journeys.

Top Ten Dog Breeds For Car Travel

1. Labrador

Labradors rank first in the study, with 22 dog experts naming the breed as the best-suited to car journeys overall.

2. Chihuahua

The second-best dog breed for road trips is the Chihuahua. Seventeen experts said these little guys make for car-compatible companions.

3. Golden Retriever

Sixteen pet professionals named the Golden Retriever as the most road trip-friendly type of dog.

4. Maltese: 12 mentions

5. French Bulldog & Poodle: 11 mentions

6. Pomeranian, Daschund & Boston Terrier: 10 mentions

7. Yorkshire Terrier: 9 mentions

8. Dalmation & Great Dane: 8 mentions

9. Clumber Spaniel, Jack Russell Terrier & Bichon Frisé: 7 mentions

10. German Shorthaired Pointer, Beagle & German Shepherd: 6 mentions

Via AutoTrader.

[Image credit: Unsplash]