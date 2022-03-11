DOG DAY AFTERNOON
The Best Cities To Walk Your Dog In 2022, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait
LawnStarter looked at 170 big cities in the US and crunched the numbers based on walking ability, dog-friendly outdoor trail access, numerous services and overall security. Based on their estimation, these are the best cities in America for taking a walk with your dog.
Portland, Oregon, was judged to be the best city for dog walking. It's the only city with an overall score above 70 points and ranked first in environmental factors, followed by San Francisco (67.38), Oakland (65.10), Las Vegas (63.73), Boise (63.24), Los Angeles (61.22), New York (60.89), Washington DC (60.08), Colorado Springs (59.10) and Jersey City (58.64).
In terms of pure walking ability, Washington (DC), was ranked first, followed by Nashville (TN), Louisville (KY), Lexington (KY), New York (NY), San Francisco (CA), Jersey City (NJ), Providence (RI), Boston (MA) and Philadelphia (PA).
Orlando (FL) has the highest number of dog walkers per 100,000 residents whereas Winston Salem (NC) has the fewest.
On average, the highest dog walker rates can be found in Milwaukee (WI) and Spokane (WA), whereas the lowest average rates are in St. Louis (MO) and Winston Salem (NC).