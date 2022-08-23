The Owner Of A Bernese Mountain Dog With Only Days To Live Asked Reddit For Snow, And The Internet Came Through

Redditor u/canadianbuilt told r/Calgary that their 11-and-a-half-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog Brooke had only a couple more days left on this Earth and asked if anyone knew a place that could provide her some snow.

The post went viral and numerous Redditors posted suggestions. Thankfully, the good Samaritans at Bowness Sports Plex came through and started piling snow outside their house.

The Redditor posted Brooke's reaction to getting to lay in a snowbank one last time.

After the outpouring of support for their dearly departed pup, Brooke's owner gave a lengthy thank you to the community for caring so much.

via Reddit