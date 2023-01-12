An Archivist Thought He Found Long-Lost WWII Footage. Instead It Was Surprisingly Cute

Ecclesiastical History Professor and Archivist Gregory Schnakenberg was working in the archives of the Dominican Friars, of the Province of St. Joseph, when he stumbled upon a long-forgotten roll of 8mm silent film marked "The Philippines 1942."

Thinking it was some World War II footage that had never before been seen, he sent it out for digitalization.

Instead it came back with a pleasant surprise: puppies!

Yesterday, it came back. On it was: pic.twitter.com/Wvlla8k21R — Gregory Schnakenberg (@GSchnakenberg) January 7, 2023

Via Twitter.