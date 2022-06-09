Popular
A Good Samaritan Stopped To Rescue A Kitten From The Side Of The Road — And Got Way More Than He Bargained For

1.4k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

"I thought I was rescuing one!"

A man stopped his car on the side of the road to rescue what he thought was a tiny kitten. Instead, he was inundated with a whole mess of kittens.



And in even more beautiful news, the man — despite his initial claims that he couldn't take them all — rescued every single one of those kittens.


“Aftermath” -u/JediWithAnM4

