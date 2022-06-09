HOT DIGGITY-DOG
A Good Samaritan Stopped To Rescue A Kitten From The Side Of The Road — And Got Way More Than He Bargained For
1.4k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
A man stopped his car on the side of the road to rescue what he thought was a tiny kitten. Instead, he was inundated with a whole mess of kittens.
OHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGOD pic.twitter.com/CwEVkIVXzv— Kristi YamaGuccimane (@wapplehouse) June 9, 2022
And in even more beautiful news, the man — despite his initial claims that he couldn't take them all — rescued every single one of those kittens.
“Aftermath” -u/JediWithAnM4
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments