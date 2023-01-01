Popular
The Sexiest Sports Mascots, Ranked

Jared Russo
After a lot of research, like way too much research, we whittled down a list of 200 to a top 30.
There is no better way to kick off 2023 than a list of sexy mascots. As in, objectifying fictional characters, primarily used to entertain children who got dragged to sporting events by their parents. No, not the people inside the outfits and costumes, the actual mascots themselves. Yes, you are reading this right. God forgive us.

Sifting through a (literal) list of over 200 mascots, here are the best of the best, in our very horny opinion. Please no kink shaming, this is purely for fun.

What is the criteria? None really, but there are three primary categories that you can classify these mascots into. Either the mascot is a humanoid (inherently bangable), has a great personality, or is just oddly sexual in some way with a lot of sex appeal for us perverts (muscles, cuteness, adorableness, etc.).


Honorable mentions:

Cayenne (Louisiana), Jonathan the Husky (UConn), Sammy the Spartan (San Jose State), Scarlet Knight (Rutgers), Goldy Gopher (Minnesota), Peedee the Pirate (ECU), Raider Red (Texas Tech), Chanticleer (Coastal Carolina), Purdue Pete (Purdue), Herbie Husker (Nebraska), Swoop (Utah), Sparky (Arizona State), Ramses (UNC), Sluggerrr (Kansas City Royals), Rumble the Bison (OKC Thunder), Slamson the Lion (Sacramento Kings), Clutch (Houston Rockets), Champ (Dallas Mavericks), Raptor (Toronto Raptor), TD (Miami Dolphins), Bernie (Colorado Avalanche), and Carlton the Bear (Toronto Maple Leafs).


30. Buoy the Troll - Seattle Kraken

Best quality: Personality


29. Puddles - Oregon Ducks

Best quality: Personality


28. Lou Seal - San Francisco Giants

Best quality: Personality


27. Sebastian the Ibis - Miami Hurricans

Best quality: Attitude


26. Bango - Milwaukee Bucks

Best quality: Style


25. The Duke Blue Devil

Best quality: Humanoid


24. Fin the Whale - Vancouver Canucks

Best quality: Sex Appeal


23. Sir CC - Cleveland Cavaliers

Best quality: Humanoid


22. Ace - Toronto Blue Jays

Best quality: Sex Appeal


21. Billy the Goat - Navy

Best quality: Sex Appeal


20. Franklin - Philadelphia 76ers

Best quality: The Drip


19. Swoop - Philadelphia Eagles

Best quality: Sex Appeal


18. Mariner the Moose - Seattle Mariners

Best quality: Personality


17. Slapshot - Washington Capitals

Best quality: Great Eyebrows


16. Rocky the Bull - University of South Florida

Best quality: Swole


15. Billy - Miami Marlins

Best quality: Great Smile


14. Blitz - Seattle Seahawks

Best quality: The Feathers


13. Rocky the Mountain Lion - Denver Nuggets

Best quality: Personality


12. The Army Mule - Military Academy

Best quality: Jacked


11. Steely McBeam - Pittsburgh Steelers

Best quality: Looks like Jimmy G


10. Phanatic - Philadelphia Phillies

Best quality: Personality


9. The New Jersey Devil

Best quality: Hot


8. Coyote - San Antonio Spurs

Best quality: Personality


7. Hairy Dawg - Georgia Bulldogs

Best quality: Ripped


6. Miles - Denver Broncos

Best quality: Sex Appeal


5. Sparty - Michigan State Spartans

Best quality: Humanoid


4. Benny - Chicago Bulls

Best quality: Personality


3. Mr. Commodore - Vanderbilt University

Best quality: A True Glow Up


2. Gritty - Philadelphia Flyers

Best quality: Everything?


1. Mr. and Mrs. Met - New York Metropolitans

Best quality: The Best Mascots Ever, And You Know They Be Fuckin'


Congrats to them for being the best


Other Mascot Couples:
  • Wally and Tessie the Green Monsters (Boston Red Sox)
  • Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat (Arizona)
  • Freddie and Frieda Falcon (Bowling Green State)
  • South Paw and Miss Pawla (South Alabama)
  • Kate and Willy (Hofstra)
  • Pierre the Pelican and the King Cake Baby (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Joe Bruin and Josephine (UCLA)
  • Shasta and Sasha (Houston)

