lord forgive us
The Sexiest Sports Mascots, Ranked
There is no better way to kick off 2023 than a list of sexy mascots. As in, objectifying fictional characters, primarily used to entertain children who got dragged to sporting events by their parents. No, not the people inside the outfits and costumes, the actual mascots themselves. Yes, you are reading this right. God forgive us.
Sifting through a (literal) list of over 200 mascots, here are the best of the best, in our very horny opinion. Please no kink shaming, this is purely for fun.
What is the criteria? None really, but there are three primary categories that you can classify these mascots into. Either the mascot is a humanoid (inherently bangable), has a great personality, or is just oddly sexual in some way with a lot of sex appeal for us perverts (muscles, cuteness, adorableness, etc.).
Honorable mentions:
Cayenne (Louisiana), Jonathan the Husky (UConn), Sammy the Spartan (San Jose State), Scarlet Knight (Rutgers), Goldy Gopher (Minnesota), Peedee the Pirate (ECU), Raider Red (Texas Tech), Chanticleer (Coastal Carolina), Purdue Pete (Purdue), Herbie Husker (Nebraska), Swoop (Utah), Sparky (Arizona State), Ramses (UNC), Sluggerrr (Kansas City Royals), Rumble the Bison (OKC Thunder), Slamson the Lion (Sacramento Kings), Clutch (Houston Rockets), Champ (Dallas Mavericks), Raptor (Toronto Raptor), TD (Miami Dolphins), Bernie (Colorado Avalanche), and Carlton the Bear (Toronto Maple Leafs).
30. Buoy the Troll - Seattle Kraken
I usually don’t have time for trolls, but this is a good one. Welcome to the team, Buoy! #SeaKraken @SEAbuoy pic.twitter.com/EwlDzEzqHH— JT Brown (@JTBrown23) October 2, 2022
Best quality: Personality
29. Puddles - Oregon Ducks
Why is this gameday segment calling him The Duck?? I thought his name is Puddles?? pic.twitter.com/hs0T10ZOHQ— Luke Fremont (@BarneyDog206) September 11, 2021
Best quality: Personality
28. Lou Seal - San Francisco Giants
LOU SEAL IS A SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/46TeT42rOC— SFG Commentary (@SFGcomments) June 9, 2019
Best quality: Personality
27. Sebastian the Ibis - Miami Hurricans
Sebastian the Ibis— WeRateMascots™ (@mascotratings) September 15, 2018
-13/10
really heckin spook
the Oregon duck’s ugly stepbrothers pic.twitter.com/0RH5TjbpTE
Best quality: Attitude
26. Bango - Milwaukee Bucks
Bango, the Bucks mascot rockin' the adidas Yeezy Boost pic.twitter.com/3YVvSttqfh— Def Pen Kicks (@DefPenKicks) February 22, 2015
Best quality: Style
25. The Duke Blue Devil
Everything that follows is true: We were eating dinner at Stoke tonight and heard that the elevator was stuck between floors 1 and 2. The fire department showed up and they pulled out the Duke Blue Devil, Rameses, and Otto the Orange. pic.twitter.com/1VRu9aJPFE— Michael Graff (@michaelngraff) November 30, 2018
Best quality: Humanoid
24. Fin the Whale - Vancouver Canucks
Best quality: Sex Appeal
23. Sir CC - Cleveland Cavaliers
Personally, I think Sir CC would play better than Robin Lopez on any given night. pic.twitter.com/WgnhTK85CA— NBA Shitpost Bot (@NBASPBot) December 19, 2022
Best quality: Humanoid
22. Ace - Toronto Blue Jays
WHY ARE YOU AS A GROWN ASS MAN YELLING AT ACE THE BLUE JAY???😭💀 pic.twitter.com/sSzLZAP28E— 𝑅𝑜𝓍𝒶𝓃𝓃𝑒 (@jarrybrainrot) September 28, 2022
Best quality: Sex Appeal
21. Billy the Goat - Navy
Bummed I missed Navy Football Fan Fest/Media Day today. This was me and Bill The Goat, not @BWagner_CapGaz at last years event.— Paul W. Gillespie (@pwgphoto) August 7, 2022
Hoping I can be at the home games in Sept., even if I can't be main photog. Maybe second string, lol. Supposed to be back from bypass surgery Sept 22. pic.twitter.com/gsSucgfwzW
Best quality: Sex Appeal
20. Franklin - Philadelphia 76ers
¿Alguien dijo 14 partidos? #BrotherlyLove @SixersFranklin 🎄 pic.twitter.com/9TjMTHeLER— NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) December 24, 2022
Best quality: The Drip
19. Swoop - Philadelphia Eagles
Aight. So in 2018, the fam and I went to watch the Eagles play in London. Maya’s career goal at the time was to be the Eagle’s mascot. Then we had a chance encounter with Swoop before kickoff. Swoop gave Maya a scarf. This is that. pic.twitter.com/6MoSix5BhL— Big Brown Dad (@mrbigbrowndad) December 29, 2021
Best quality: Sex Appeal
18. Mariner the Moose - Seattle Mariners
Riley won the battle, but Mariner Moose won the war. pic.twitter.com/Efc54HnpLq https://t.co/CGnpv1gocJ— Miguel Cabrera’s Bat (Benson) (@Miggysbat) October 5, 2022
Best quality: Personality
17. Slapshot - Washington Capitals
#NHLNow's Mascot of the Day has great taste in movies!— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 7, 2019
Watch @Caps_Slapshot's favorite film #Slapshot at 9pm ET on #NHLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/QXGyhoVCGv
Best quality: Great Eyebrows
16. Rocky the Bull - University of South Florida
Ahoy, landlubbers! Let’s settle this once and for all. Who is ye favorite first mate? Like for Rocky D. Bull, retweet for Marco the Bison🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/ALxBzuGrNk— Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (@GasparillaBowl) December 19, 2018
Best quality: Swole
15. Billy - Miami Marlins
Happy #305Day, here's a photo of The Rock and Billy the Marlin pic.twitter.com/GJgDnD3SQh— Lance Dixon (@LDixon_3) March 5, 2021
Best quality: Great Smile
14. Blitz - Seattle Seahawks
Blitz the Seahawk swooped in to lay the smack down on these goofballs. @JBenton13 Haha! He’s visiting the troops today and hosting a watch party for MNF at Agave and Wine at Ala Moana. pic.twitter.com/PWY60Pwop3— Steve Uyehara (@SteveUyehara) November 11, 2019
Best quality: The Feathers
13. Rocky the Mountain Lion - Denver Nuggets
I'm posting this for an article I'm writing please ignore this tweet thank you https://t.co/fay6F9ns7c— Jared Russo (@jaredrusso) January 1, 2023
Best quality: Personality
12. The Army Mule - Military Academy
No idea Army had a swole mule walk around mascot and it’s TERRIFYING pic.twitter.com/iMyJ87uJLG— Brocktoon (@_Brocktoon_) October 16, 2021
Best quality: Jacked
11. Steely McBeam - Pittsburgh Steelers
I want Jimmy G to go to the Steelers because he looks like their mascot, whose name is Steely McBeam pic.twitter.com/oItO17j81h— Trevor Risk (@SunshineSucks) March 10, 2022
Best quality: Looks like Jimmy G
10. Phanatic - Philadelphia Phillies
Best quality: Personality
9. The New Jersey Devil
Best quality: Hot
8. Coyote - San Antonio Spurs
I'm posting this for an article I'm writing please ignore this tweet thank you https://t.co/O12Oe5LMC7— Jared Russo (@jaredrusso) January 1, 2023
Best quality: Personality
7. Hairy Dawg - Georgia Bulldogs
Best quality: Ripped
6. Miles - Denver Broncos
Best quality: Sex Appeal
5. Sparty - Michigan State Spartans
Best quality: Humanoid
4. Benny - Chicago Bulls
Best quality: Personality
3. Mr. Commodore - Vanderbilt University
Best quality: A True Glow Up
2. Gritty - Philadelphia Flyers
Best quality: Everything?
1. Mr. and Mrs. Met - New York Metropolitans
Best quality: The Best Mascots Ever, And You Know They Be Fuckin'
Congrats to them for being the best
I'm posting this for an article I'm writing please ignore this tweet thank you https://t.co/gqzdYC9Xmp— Jared Russo (@jaredrusso) January 1, 2023
Other Mascot Couples:
- Wally and Tessie the Green Monsters (Boston Red Sox)
- Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat (Arizona)
- Freddie and Frieda Falcon (Bowling Green State)
- South Paw and Miss Pawla (South Alabama)
- Kate and Willy (Hofstra)
- Pierre the Pelican and the King Cake Baby (New Orleans Pelicans)
- Joe Bruin and Josephine (UCLA)
- Shasta and Sasha (Houston)