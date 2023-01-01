The Sexiest Sports Mascots, Ranked

There is no better way to kick off 2023 than a list of sexy mascots. As in, objectifying fictional characters, primarily used to entertain children who got dragged to sporting events by their parents. No, not the people inside the outfits and costumes, the actual mascots themselves. Yes, you are reading this right. God forgive us.

Sifting through a (literal) list of over 200 mascots, here are the best of the best, in our very horny opinion. Please no kink shaming, this is purely for fun.

What is the criteria? None really, but there are three primary categories that you can classify these mascots into. Either the mascot is a humanoid (inherently bangable), has a great personality, or is just oddly sexual in some way with a lot of sex appeal for us perverts (muscles, cuteness, adorableness, etc.).

Honorable mentions:

Cayenne (Louisiana), Jonathan the Husky (UConn), Sammy the Spartan (San Jose State), Scarlet Knight (Rutgers), Goldy Gopher (Minnesota), Peedee the Pirate (ECU), Raider Red (Texas Tech), Chanticleer (Coastal Carolina), Purdue Pete (Purdue), Herbie Husker (Nebraska), Swoop (Utah), Sparky (Arizona State), Ramses (UNC), Sluggerrr (Kansas City Royals), Rumble the Bison (OKC Thunder), Slamson the Lion (Sacramento Kings), Clutch (Houston Rockets), Champ (Dallas Mavericks), Raptor (Toronto Raptor), TD (Miami Dolphins), Bernie (Colorado Avalanche), and Carlton the Bear (Toronto Maple Leafs).

30. Buoy the Troll - Seattle Kraken

I usually don’t have time for trolls, but this is a good one. Welcome to the team, Buoy! #SeaKraken @SEAbuoy pic.twitter.com/EwlDzEzqHH — JT Brown (@JTBrown23) October 2, 2022

Best quality: Personality

29. Puddles - Oregon Ducks

Why is this gameday segment calling him The Duck?? I thought his name is Puddles?? pic.twitter.com/hs0T10ZOHQ — Luke Fremont (@BarneyDog206) September 11, 2021

Best quality: Personality

28. Lou Seal - San Francisco Giants

LOU SEAL IS A SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/46TeT42rOC — SFG Commentary (@SFGcomments) June 9, 2019

Best quality: Personality

27. Sebastian the Ibis - Miami Hurricans

Sebastian the Ibis

-13/10

really heckin spook

the Oregon duck’s ugly stepbrothers pic.twitter.com/0RH5TjbpTE — WeRateMascots™ (@mascotratings) September 15, 2018

Best quality: Attitude

26. Bango - Milwaukee Bucks

Bango, the Bucks mascot rockin' the adidas Yeezy Boost pic.twitter.com/3YVvSttqfh — Def Pen Kicks (@DefPenKicks) February 22, 2015

Best quality: Style

25. The Duke Blue Devil

Everything that follows is true: We were eating dinner at Stoke tonight and heard that the elevator was stuck between floors 1 and 2. The fire department showed up and they pulled out the Duke Blue Devil, Rameses, and Otto the Orange. pic.twitter.com/1VRu9aJPFE — Michael Graff (@michaelngraff) November 30, 2018

Best quality: Humanoid

24. Fin the Whale - Vancouver Canucks

Best quality: Sex Appeal

23. Sir CC - Cleveland Cavaliers

Personally, I think Sir CC would play better than Robin Lopez on any given night. pic.twitter.com/WgnhTK85CA — NBA Shitpost Bot (@NBASPBot) December 19, 2022

Best quality: Humanoid

22. Ace - Toronto Blue Jays

WHY ARE YOU AS A GROWN ASS MAN YELLING AT ACE THE BLUE JAY???😭💀 pic.twitter.com/sSzLZAP28E — 𝑅𝑜𝓍𝒶𝓃𝓃𝑒 (@jarrybrainrot) September 28, 2022

Best quality: Sex Appeal

21. Billy the Goat - Navy

Bummed I missed Navy Football Fan Fest/Media Day today. This was me and Bill The Goat, not @BWagner_CapGaz at last years event.



Hoping I can be at the home games in Sept., even if I can't be main photog. Maybe second string, lol. Supposed to be back from bypass surgery Sept 22. pic.twitter.com/gsSucgfwzW — Paul W. Gillespie (@pwgphoto) August 7, 2022

Best quality: Sex Appeal

20. Franklin - Philadelphia 76ers

Best quality: The Drip

19. Swoop - Philadelphia Eagles

Aight. So in 2018, the fam and I went to watch the Eagles play in London. Maya’s career goal at the time was to be the Eagle’s mascot. Then we had a chance encounter with Swoop before kickoff. Swoop gave Maya a scarf. This is that. pic.twitter.com/6MoSix5BhL — Big Brown Dad (@mrbigbrowndad) December 29, 2021

Best quality: Sex Appeal

18. Mariner the Moose - Seattle Mariners

Riley won the battle, but Mariner Moose won the war. pic.twitter.com/Efc54HnpLq https://t.co/CGnpv1gocJ — Miguel Cabrera’s Bat (Benson) (@Miggysbat) October 5, 2022

Best quality: Personality

17. Slapshot - Washington Capitals

#NHLNow's Mascot of the Day has great taste in movies!



Watch @Caps_Slapshot's favorite film #Slapshot at 9pm ET on #NHLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/QXGyhoVCGv — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 7, 2019

Best quality: Great Eyebrows

16. Rocky the Bull - University of South Florida

Ahoy, landlubbers! Let’s settle this once and for all. Who is ye favorite first mate? Like for Rocky D. Bull, retweet for Marco the Bison🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/ALxBzuGrNk — Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (@GasparillaBowl) December 19, 2018

Best quality: Swole

15. Billy - Miami Marlins

Happy #305Day, here's a photo of The Rock and Billy the Marlin pic.twitter.com/GJgDnD3SQh — Lance Dixon (@LDixon_3) March 5, 2021

Best quality: Great Smile

14. Blitz - Seattle Seahawks

Blitz the Seahawk swooped in to lay the smack down on these goofballs. @JBenton13 Haha! He’s visiting the troops today and hosting a watch party for MNF at Agave and Wine at Ala Moana. pic.twitter.com/PWY60Pwop3 — Steve Uyehara (@SteveUyehara) November 11, 2019

Best quality: The Feathers

13. Rocky the Mountain Lion - Denver Nuggets

I'm posting this for an article I'm writing please ignore this tweet thank you https://t.co/fay6F9ns7c — Jared Russo (@jaredrusso) January 1, 2023

Best quality: Personality

12. The Army Mule - Military Academy

No idea Army had a swole mule walk around mascot and it’s TERRIFYING pic.twitter.com/iMyJ87uJLG — Brocktoon (@_Brocktoon_) October 16, 2021

Best quality: Jacked

11. Steely McBeam - Pittsburgh Steelers

I want Jimmy G to go to the Steelers because he looks like their mascot, whose name is Steely McBeam pic.twitter.com/oItO17j81h — Trevor Risk (@SunshineSucks) March 10, 2022

Best quality: Looks like Jimmy G

10. Phanatic - Philadelphia Phillies

Best quality: Personality

9. The New Jersey Devil

Best quality: Hot

8. Coyote - San Antonio Spurs

Best quality: Personality

7. Hairy Dawg - Georgia Bulldogs

Best quality: Ripped

6. Miles - Denver Broncos

Best quality: Sex Appeal

5. Sparty - Michigan State Spartans

Best quality: Humanoid

4. Benny - Chicago Bulls

Best quality: Personality

3. Mr. Commodore - Vanderbilt University

Best quality: A True Glow Up

2. Gritty - Philadelphia Flyers

Best quality: Everything?

1. Mr. and Mrs. Met - New York Metropolitans

Best quality: The Best Mascots Ever, And You Know They Be Fuckin'

Congrats to them for being the best

