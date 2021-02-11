5 members
Above The Fold
The best media industry news, writing and videos from around the internet, covering everything from the Gray Lady to the Substackerati. Updated daily by Digg’s editors.
Why Facebook Banned News In Australia
The LedeA proposed Australian law has gotten two very different responses from tech companies: Google will start paying publishers, while Facebook is cracking down entirely on Australian news.
Key Details
The Source
