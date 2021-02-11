40
NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS

Submitted by James Crugnale
And why Google is actually going to pay news publishers.

The Lede

A proposed Australian law has gotten two very different responses from tech companies: Google will start paying publishers, while Facebook is cracking down entirely on Australian news.

Key Details

  • Australia is about to pass a law requiring Facebook and Google to pay publishers if they host their content.
  • Facebook has responded by disabling users from sharing links to Australian news sources.
  • Australian news sites have also been disabled from posting any stories on their Facebook pages.

