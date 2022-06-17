MAYBE SHE SHOULD'VE SAT THIS ONE OUT
Why Allowing Savannah Guthrie To Interview Johnny Depp's Legal Team Presented A Conflict Of Interest
The Lede
NBC News's Savannah Guthrie made a disclosure that "her husband had done consulting work for the Depp legal team" before interviewing them (Depp's legal team) and others, but journalistic ethics experts say she should've recused herself from the story entirely.
Key Details
- Insider's Jacob Shamsian and Ashley Collman asked several ethicists whether Guthrie should have worked on any Depp-Heard related interviews. All of them said no.
- "Guthrie should be far away from this story to show her viewers that she is fair, transparent, and ethical," said Rebecca Aguilar, the president of the Society of Professional Journalists.
- "She is interviewing lawyers who presumably benefited from her husband's consulting," said Erik Wemple, adding the conflict of interest was "a little nuts."
