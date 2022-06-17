Popular
James Crugnale
James Crugnale
Why Allowing Savannah Guthrie To Interview Johnny Depp's Legal Team Presented A Conflict Of Interest
Journalistic ethics experts say Savannah Guthrie should've stayed away from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case after it was revealed her husband did consulting work for Depp's legal team.

NBC News's Savannah Guthrie made a disclosure that "her husband had done consulting work for the Depp legal team" before interviewing them (Depp's legal team) and others, but journalistic ethics experts say she should've recused herself from the story entirely.

  • Insider's Jacob Shamsian and Ashley Collman asked several ethicists whether Guthrie should have worked on any Depp-Heard related interviews. All of them said no.
  • "Guthrie should be far away from this story to show her viewers that she is fair, transparent, and ethical," said Rebecca Aguilar, the president of the Society of Professional Journalists.
  • "She is interviewing lawyers who presumably benefited from her husband's consulting," said Erik Wemple, adding the conflict of interest was "a little nuts."

  1. nidasdottir Mac 44 minutes ago

    Savannah Guthrie is a F**K. Give Ann Curry some love and bring her back.

