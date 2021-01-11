3 members
Above The Fold
'We Can't Have That': Inside The New York Times' Firing Of Lauren Wolfe
The LedeLauren Wolfe, a freelance editor for The New York Times, was fired from the newspaper after tweeting "Biden's plane landing at Joint Field Andrews. I have chills." Wolfe also deleted a tweet calling the Trump Administration petty for not sending a military plane after she learned Biden took his own plane. Here's how her tweets about Biden became a controversy of epic proportions.
Key Details
The Source
