I GOT CHILLS

Submitted by James Crugnale
The paper of record's treatment of a freelance editor getting "chills" on Twitter drew accusations of bending to bad faith criticism and reignited debates over journalistic objectivity. Senior Times sources say Wolfe had been warned before, but management's handling has staffers scratching their heads.

The Lede

Lauren Wolfe, a freelance editor for The New York Times, was fired from the newspaper after tweeting "Biden's plane landing at Joint Field Andrews. I have chills." Wolfe also deleted a tweet calling the Trump Administration petty for not sending a military plane after she learned Biden took his own plane. Here's how her tweets about Biden became a controversy of epic proportions.

Key Details

  • During the phone call in which Wolfe was fired, a manager said her name and the Times' name were in multiple news stories and that was unacceptable.
  • Wolfe had previously been warned that her tweets were too partisan.
  • The punishment of Wolfe raised questions about why the producers of the retracted Caliphate podcast weren't similarly disciplined.

