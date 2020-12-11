2 members
Above The Fold
The best media industry news, writing and videos from around the internet, covering everything from the Gray Lady to the Substackerati. Updated daily by Digg’s editors.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The ‘Red Slime’ Lawsuit That Could Sink Right-Wing Media
The LedeSpooked by a recent massive settlement resulting from a defamation lawsuit over "pink slime" claims made by ABC News, news organizations that have aired conspiracy theories about voting machine companies are legitimately frightened over the prospects of litigation, Ben Smith writes in a column for The New York Times.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
'Nobody Will Need MSNBC The Way They Needed It'
Stalking The Story (2018)
Fox News Is In Trouble