JUST KIDDING ABOUT THAT FRAUD THING

Submitted by James Crugnale
Voting machine companies threaten “highly dangerous” cases against Fox, Newsmax and OAN, says Floyd Abrams.

The Lede

Spooked by a recent massive settlement resulting from a defamation lawsuit over "pink slime" claims made by ABC News, news organizations that have aired conspiracy theories about voting machine companies are legitimately frightened over the prospects of litigation, Ben Smith writes in a column for The New York Times.

Key Details

  • Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica is threatening to sue news organizations that have made false claims against his company.
  • Legal experts say he has an "unusually strong case."
  • Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo aired segments debunking claims made about Smartmatic.

The network is facing real, sustained competition from the right for the first time in its history.