'IT'S TIME SHE OWNS UP TO IT'

Submitted by James Crugnale
Sharon Osbourne, co-host of the CBS daytime panel show "The Talk," would frequently refer to then–co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as "wonton" and "slanty eyes," according to multiple sources, including former co-host Leah Remini.

The Lede

In the wake of CBS's decision to suspend "The Talk" over Sharon Osbourne's heated discussion with co-host Sheryl Underwood, the talk show doyenne is being accused of using racist and homophobic slurs during her tenure on the show.

Key Details

  • Osbourne has been accused by staff who've previously worked with her on the show of using offensive language toward her co-hosts.
  • Leah Remini said she "deeply regretted" not speaking out against Osbourne before now.
  • Osbourne representative Howard Bragman defended her, saying she's been "kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts."

