Watch A Supercut Of Philip Crowther Reporting From Kyiv, Ukraine, In Six Different Languages

Philip Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for the Associated Press has been reporting from Kyiv, and has kept news-watchers around the globe in the know with his expert language chops.

The physicians and scientists of The Urgency of Normal are cherry-picking data in their push to end pandemic precautions, but are getting favorable mainstream media attention and support from wealthy, white communities that never felt the full brunt of Covid-19.