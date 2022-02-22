WHAT A FLEX
Watch A Supercut Of Philip Crowther Reporting From Kyiv, Ukraine, In Six Different Languages
Submitted by Adwait
Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. pic.twitter.com/kyEg0aCCoT— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) February 21, 2022
Additional submission from Adwait:
Why Is This Group Of Doctors So Intent On Unmasking Kids?
The physicians and scientists of The Urgency of Normal are cherry-picking data in their push to end pandemic precautions, but are getting favorable mainstream media attention and support from wealthy, white communities that never felt the full brunt of Covid-19.