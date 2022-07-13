READ NO EVIL
Numbers Show That People Are Engaging Less And Less With News
The Lede
Axios analyzed social media interactions with news, cable news viewers, news app sessions and unique visits to top news sites to find out how much Americans are engaging with news these days. They found that engagement was significantly down in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.
Key Details
- So far this year Americans are engaging 50 percent less with news articles on social media, watching 19 percent less cable news, logging 16 percent fewer news app sessions and visiting top news sites 18 percent less.
- Axios hypothesizes that Americans are exhausted by the "constant barrage of bad headlines" post-Trump, and observes that headlines around Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the January 6 hearings have been less compelling to Americans than news about COVID and the election.