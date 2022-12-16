Popular
The Most Dangerous Countries For Journalists In 2022, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Reporters Without Borders tracks the number of journalists and media workers killed and imprisoned around the world.
Depending on the country you're from or reporting in, journalism can be a very dangerous job. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), 57 journalists and media workers were killed this year, while 532 are currently sat in prison.

Using RSF's findings, Statista created visualizations to illustrate where on Earth it's riskiest to be a journalist in 2022.


Infographic: The Deadliest Countries for Journalists in 2022 | Statista


When it comes to the number of deaths, Mexico ranks first on the list of dangerous countries for journalists. This year alone, 11 journalists or media workers were killed in Mexico in connection with their jobs.

As a result of the Russian invasion, Ukraine is now the second-deadliest country for journalists, with 8 deaths reported as of December 14.


Infographic: Where the Most Journalists Are Imprisoned | Statista


The country that imprisons the most journalists globally is China, with 99 currently jailed there — as well as 11 in Hong Kong. The country's 2022 figure is lower than that of the previous year, but RSF emphasizes that this is "less a sign of an improvement in the situation than the result of unrelenting oppression, ever-growing censorship and far-reaching surveillance."



