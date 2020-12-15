2 members
Everything You Need To Know About Martin Shkreli And The Journalist Who Fell In Love With Him
The LedeSmythe, a journalist who covered Brooklyn federal court for Bloomberg News, was the one who broke the news of Shkreli's arrest over charges of security fraud in 2015. Over the course of trying to profile him, Smythe fell in love with her source, who's still incarcerated.
Key Details
The Source
