ELLE'S BOMBSHELL REPORT

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Why did Christie Smythe upend her life and stability for Martin Shkreli, one of the least-liked men in the world?

The Lede

Smythe, a journalist who covered Brooklyn federal court for Bloomberg News, was the one who broke the news of Shkreli's arrest over charges of security fraud in 2015. Over the course of trying to profile him, Smythe fell in love with her source, who's still incarcerated.

Key Details

  • Shkreli gained notoriety as one of the most hated figures in the pharmaceutical industry when he raised the price of a life-saving AIDS drug by 5,000% overnight in 2015.
  • Smythe's relationship with Shkreli led her to quit her job, divorce her husband and freeze her eggs. "I fell down the rabbit hole," Smythe says, but expresses that she has no regrets.
  • Shkreli, however, stopped contact with Smythe after learning she was going public about their romance in this Elle article.

