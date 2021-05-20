Picks Video Long Reads Tech
'CLEAR FAILINGS'

Submitted by James Crugnale via bbc.com

Bashir used fraudulent documents to unethically secure his infamous 1995 interview with Diana, according to an inquiry conducted by retired judge Lord Dyson.

The Lede

The inquiry found that Bashir violated BBC rules by falsifying bank statements and other documents that tricked Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, into introducing Bashir to the Princess of Wales.

Key Details

  • Lord Dyson found that Bashir showed Diana's brother fake documents that purported to show that individuals were being paid to spy on the princess.
  • Bashir apologized for the fake documents, but said he still was "immensely proud" of the interview.
  • "It is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect," the BBC's director general said in a statement.