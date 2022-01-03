Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'SHE CAN KEEP HER KOREAN TO HERSELF'

Submitted by James Crugnale via dailydot.com

Korean-American News Anchor Listens Uncomfortably To A Viewer Complaint About Eating Dumpling Soup On New Year's
Michelle Li, a Korean-American anchor at KSDK in St. Louis, Missouri, had an angry viewer phone the station to complain about her dietary preferences after Li observed that Koreans eat dumpling soup on New Year's.

The Lede

During a recent broadcast discussing traditional foods for New Year's Day, Michelle Li mentioned the Korean tradition of eating dumplings. This quip prompted an angry caller to leave a voicemail expressing disgust.

Key Details

  • "I don’t think it was appropriate that she said that and she was being very Asian. And I don’t know, she can keep her Korean to herself," the caller said.
  • In response, Li changed her Twitter bio to say "VERY ASIAN" and said she would love to respond to the caller.
  • She also got the hashtag #veryasian to trend, and added in a subsequent tweet, "In our mixed house, we like to say, 'We all Asian!'"

Additional Thoughts

Here was Li's segment that originally prompted a viewer to complain.

Here's Li's reaction to the angry voice mail.

Additional submission from James Crugnale: