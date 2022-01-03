'SHE CAN KEEP HER KOREAN TO HERSELF'
Korean-American News Anchor Listens Uncomfortably To A Viewer Complaint About Eating Dumpling Soup On New Year's
Submitted by James Crugnale via dailydot.com
The Lede
During a recent broadcast discussing traditional foods for New Year's Day, Michelle Li mentioned the Korean tradition of eating dumplings. This quip prompted an angry caller to leave a voicemail expressing disgust.
Key Details
- "I don’t think it was appropriate that she said that and she was being very Asian. And I don’t know, she can keep her Korean to herself," the caller said.
- In response, Li changed her Twitter bio to say "VERY ASIAN" and said she would love to respond to the caller.
- She also got the hashtag #veryasian to trend, and added in a subsequent tweet, "In our mixed house, we like to say, 'We all Asian!'"
Additional Thoughts
Here was Li's segment that originally prompted a viewer to complain.
Here's Li's reaction to the angry voice mail.
I’d love to say something back. pic.twitter.com/zrXgiwQbR9— Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) January 2, 2022
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
This Matt Damon Bitcoin Commercial Left People Cringing
A Crypto.com ad that aired on Sunday Night Football starred Matt Damon and compared investing in cryptocurrency with landing on the moon. It did not go over well.