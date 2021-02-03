5 members
Above The Fold
The best media industry news, writing and videos from around the internet, covering everything from the Gray Lady to the Substackerati. Updated daily by Digg’s editors.
Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears And Janet Jackson
The LedeOn Friday, Justin Timberlake posted a lengthy mea culpa on his Instagram, apologizing to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for the times in his life when his actions "contributed to the problem."
Key Details
The Source
