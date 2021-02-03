243
'I AM DEEPLY SORRY'

Justin Timberlake is trying to make good.

The Lede

On Friday, Justin Timberlake posted a lengthy mea culpa on his Instagram, apologizing to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for the times in his life when his actions "contributed to the problem."

Key Details

  • The New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which aired February 5, sparked renewed criticism of Timberlake's previous behavior toward Spears, who he dated in the late '90s and early '00s.
  • This, in turn, led observers to reexamine the fallout from his 2004 Super Bowl halftime show performance with Janet Jackson, whose breast he exposed — namely, that he was rewarded and she was punished.
  • Timberlake said he vowed to "do better."

