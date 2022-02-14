No 'ACTUAL MALICE'
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit After Sarah Palin's Team Fails To Prove Key Element In Case Against New York Times
The Lede
The former Alaska governor's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times will be dismissed by Judge Jed Rakoff, who will still let the jury deliberate and reach a verdict. Palin sued the newspaper and James Bennet (its former editorial page director) after they published "America's Lethal Politics," an editorial which "mortified" Palin because the paper mistakenly linked a map her PAC shared in 2011 to a shooting that injured former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and killed six people.
Key Details
- Rakoff said Palin's team didn't prove there was "actual malice" involved in the mistake.
- In his testimony, Bennet said he issued a correction after realizing his error. "That's not the message we intended to send," he said.
