Veteran Journalist Joe Kahn Announced As The New York Times's Next Executive Editor
The Lede
Joseph F Kahn will succeed Dean Baquet as the number one ranking editor in the Times newsroom. Baquet is expected to relinquish his role in June, after eight years at the helm of one of the largest media companies in the world. The news was announced by New York Times publisher A.G Sulzberger.
Key Details
- Kahn joined NYT 24 years ago, is a Pulitzer prize-winning China correspondent, has led the international desk and after becoming Managing Editor, guided the paper into the online era.
- Sulzberger called Kahn a "brilliant journalist," in the announcement, and added: "Joe brings impeccable news judgment, a sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world and a long track record of helping journalists produce their most ambitious and courageous work.
