IMITATION RECEIVED MIXED REVIEWS

Submitted by James Crugnale
Jim Carrey's short stint as Joe Biden has come to an end.

The Lede

The decision to end his role as Biden was Carrey's choice, according to a source close to the show.

Key Details

  • "SNL" did not announce who would be playing Biden on the show going forward.
  • Despite Carrey's comedic talents, his portrayal of the president-elect was criticized for missing the mark. Woody Harrelson and former cast member Jason Sudeikis have previously portrayed Biden on the program.

