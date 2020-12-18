18
+ digg
THE PROBLEM WITH RAY

Submitted by James Crugnale
Across North America’s TV and film landscape, the debate among actors of color over whether they should fake accents is a fraught one.

The Lede

The character Ray on "Schitt's Creek" is drawing scrutiny over his South Asian accent, which some viewers have described as "cringey" and "stereotypical."

Key Details

  • People on social media have criticized actor Rizwan Manji's character on the show. "Why go to the effort of writing in a character with an Indian name, played by an Indian actor, whose main personality trait is that he is stupid and has an accent?" one viewer tweeted.
  • Manji said that the show's producers didn't instruct him on how the character should sound.
  • Some have argued that it's okay for minority characters to speak with an accent as long as the accent isn't the butt of the joke.

Other articles and videos you might like

28
+ digg
ELLE ON EARTH

Submitted by Digg Editors
Stephanie Clifford follows up with the subject of the wildly viral ELLE story, The Journalist and the Pharma Bro.
2
+ digg
'THE MAN WHO ATE TOO MUCH' OUT NOW

Submitted by Digg Editors
Most people who follow the food world are probably aware of the James Beard Award honoring chefs, restaurants and writers, but fewer people these days are familiar with Beard himself. The "Dean of American cookery," was one of the most influential voices in mid-century kitchens.