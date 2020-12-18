3 members
Above The Fold
The best media industry news, writing and videos from around the internet, covering everything from the Gray Lady to the Substackerati. Updated daily by Digg’s editors.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How A 'Schitt’s Creek' Character Stirred Debate About Actors Faking Accents And Hollywood's Diversity
The LedeThe character Ray on "Schitt's Creek" is drawing scrutiny over his South Asian accent, which some viewers have described as "cringey" and "stereotypical."
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Congrats To This Dumbass, Who Now Has To Give Defector $500,000
Christie Smythe, 24 Hours Later
How James Beard's Queerness Influenced American Food Culture